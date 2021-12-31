MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in MarketAxess by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MarketAxess by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $412.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.75. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $341.50 and a one year high of $589.25. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 0.37.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.33.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

