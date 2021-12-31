NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in NVR by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in NVR by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NVR by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in NVR by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,359.25.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,906.03 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,885.00 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,392.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5,142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $65.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.