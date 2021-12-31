Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $156,000 Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,529,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,905,000 after buying an additional 2,987,905 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.95 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,533,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,337,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.