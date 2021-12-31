Centre Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,459.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,439.72. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
