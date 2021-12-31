Centre Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,372.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,459.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,439.72. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

