Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 43.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cerner were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 484.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 88.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,201 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 221.1% during the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth $81,728,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Cerner stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.