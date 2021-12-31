Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $63,750,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after buying an additional 184,355 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after buying an additional 155,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.52.

NYSE:LH opened at $313.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.46 and a twelve month high of $315.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

