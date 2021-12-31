Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $478,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 310.6% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of SEA by 12.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd grew its position in SEA by 133.3% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

SEA stock opened at $224.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.74. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $189.61 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. SEA’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

