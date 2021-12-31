Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 9,522 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 48.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 alerts:

Shares of NXQ stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.0547 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.