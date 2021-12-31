Tortoise Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 74.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 184,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,387,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 144,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 28,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $39.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

