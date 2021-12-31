900 Shares in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Purchased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth about $9,298,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 41.5% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after acquiring an additional 125,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Fastly by 19.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $851,968.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,899. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $122.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

