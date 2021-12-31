Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Buys 5,079 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.04.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $31.12 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

