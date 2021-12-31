Private Portfolio Partners LLC Invests $587,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

VTIP opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

