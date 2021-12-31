3,606 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Acquired by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,549,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,101,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,198,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,689,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.93. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

