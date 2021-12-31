AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Senior Officer Joe Ontman Purchases 32,963 Shares

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Senior Officer Joe Ontman bought 32,963 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,981.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,685,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,670,649.35.
Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.88. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.77 and a 52-week high of C$33.08. The firm has a market cap of C$306.83 million and a PE ratio of 23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.05.
AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
About AcuityAds
AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.
