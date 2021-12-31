AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Senior Officer Joe Ontman Purchases 32,963 Shares

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Senior Officer Joe Ontman bought 32,963 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,981.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,685,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,670,649.35.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$5.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.88. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.77 and a 52-week high of C$33.08. The firm has a market cap of C$306.83 million and a PE ratio of 23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.05.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AT. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.43.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

