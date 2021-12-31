ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Director Sells $249,112.80 in Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of COP stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.
See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.