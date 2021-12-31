ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Director Sells $249,112.80 in Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of COP stock opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after acquiring an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

