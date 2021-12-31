Orchard Therapeutics plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.18) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.26). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORTX. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 389,340 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

