Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Novavax were worth $17,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after buying an additional 777,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after buying an additional 251,437 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Novavax by 96.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Novavax by 414.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,632,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Novavax by 92.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 203,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,205,000 after buying an additional 97,491 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.18, for a total value of $1,346,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,487 shares of company stock worth $26,968,419. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $154.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

