Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $254.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.83 and a 200-day moving average of $245.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

