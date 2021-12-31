Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

