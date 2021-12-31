Capital Analysts LLC Sells 986 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,697 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,114 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $81.00 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

