Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,780,000 after acquiring an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after acquiring an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,570,000 after acquiring an additional 123,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,150,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,917,000 after acquiring an additional 192,082 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $79.53 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.99.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.007 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

