Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 523,084 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Gerdau by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,381,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,400 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGB opened at $4.89 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Gerdau had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.2577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 6.05%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

