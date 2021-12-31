Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.44 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9,885.7% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after buying an additional 311,597 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 55.0% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 37.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,690 shares of company stock worth $7,193,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.61 and its 200-day moving average is $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

