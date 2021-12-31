Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,914 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,736,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,269,000. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,032,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

Shares of COIN opened at $256.79 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,017 shares of company stock valued at $211,602,230 over the last three months.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

