TheStreet Upgrades ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) to B

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OGS. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.94. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ONE Gas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

