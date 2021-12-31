Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.84 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

