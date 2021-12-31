Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,070 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $70,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $612.09 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $642.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $271.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

