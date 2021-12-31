Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s share price dropped 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 4,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 500,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.57.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.