Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 55,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 270,122 shares.The stock last traded at $64.54 and had previously closed at $64.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 246,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,801,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,206,000 after buying an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 37,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

