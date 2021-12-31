CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Up 3.4%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)’s share price shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 287,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on CINT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

