Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Up 3.7%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.01 and last traded at $60.93. Approximately 10,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 322,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on AOSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 2.45.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,781. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

