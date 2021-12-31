Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Sells 569 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $89,520.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Robert Glenn sold 1,538 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $240,143.32.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $161.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.52 and its 200 day moving average is $223.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

