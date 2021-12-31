Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Sells 2,919 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $78,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 339 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $9,153.00.

MSP stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 120.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Datto by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 33,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Datto by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 87,523 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Datto by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Datto by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

