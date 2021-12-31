Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Receives $18.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NETI shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Eneti in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Eneti by 162.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Eneti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eneti by 125.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 224.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 32,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 161.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter.
Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eneti will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eneti’s payout ratio is presently -0.11%.
About Eneti
Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.