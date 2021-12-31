FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 40,668 shares.The stock last traded at $193.63 and had previously closed at $193.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.63 and a 200 day moving average of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 27.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FirstService by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 5.2% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 134,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in FirstService by 35.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

