Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 72,644 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,259,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,644 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $4.45 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

