Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,000 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,002 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,811 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of ELAN opened at $28.71 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

