Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.70 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

