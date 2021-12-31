Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,546,183 Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,577,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546,183 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.05% of Americas Silver worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 982,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Americas Silver stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Americas Silver Corp has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 344.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. The business had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USAS shares. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americas Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.04.

Americas Silver Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.