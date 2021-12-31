NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NextNav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextNav.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NN shares. B. Riley started coverage on NextNav in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on NextNav in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ NN opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. NextNav has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

