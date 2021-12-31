Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells $5,358,537.24 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 24,118 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $5,358,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 22,830 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.19, for a total transaction of $5,095,427.70.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 18,133 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $3,901,677.61.

On Thursday, December 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 5,959 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $1,252,700.98.

On Friday, December 10th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 309 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $64,951.80.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 15,871 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.89, for a total transaction of $3,378,777.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 400 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total transaction of $84,592.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $219.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.74 and a one year high of $231.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.95.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Medpace by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Medpace by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Medpace by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

