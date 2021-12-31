Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $33,000 in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Global Partners by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.