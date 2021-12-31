245 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 33.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 90.5% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.87.

Celanese stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.42 and its 200-day moving average is $157.66. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $115.42 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

