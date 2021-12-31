iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 785.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $88.04 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $88.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.79.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

