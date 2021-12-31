Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several brokerages have commented on SEYMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $19.40 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

