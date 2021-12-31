Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.84. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.99.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $364.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

