Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FEEXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

FEEXF stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

