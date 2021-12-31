Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FEEXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

