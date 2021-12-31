Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 16.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 140,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,411,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 57,803 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,643,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 279,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

LYG stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

