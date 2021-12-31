14,311 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of USFD opened at $34.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

